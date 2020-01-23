Jordanian foreign minister: 'Jordan Valley annexation will completely destroy peace agreement'

"The annexation of the occupied Jordan Valley will completely eradicate the peace agreement," said Jordan's foreign minister on Thursday following the U.S. administration's announcement for the publication of the "Deal of the Century" peace outline between Israel and the Palestinians.
Jordan will continue to work with the international community with a view of achieving a fair peace that will include ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state in accordance with the two-state solution. ”
First published: 23:14 , 01.23.20