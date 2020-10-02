Israeli tourism minister resigns to protest Netanyahu

Israel's tourism minister resigned from the fractious government Friday, saying he doesn't have an "ounce of trust" in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accusing him of putting his personal and legal issues ahead of the response to the coronavirus crisis.

Asaf Zamir is a member of the centrist Blue and White Party, which battled Netanyahu's right-wing Likud in three stalemated elections in under a year before forming an emergency government with it in May to combat the pandemic.

"I can no longer sit in a government in which I don't have an ounce of trust in the person at its head," Zamir tweeted.