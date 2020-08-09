Seven die in fire at COVID-19 hotel facility in India

At least seven people died after a massive fire broke out at a hotel that was being used as a COVID-19 facility in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state early on Sunday, police said.

"Several people who were trapped and injured have been rescued and moved to a government hopsital. Fire is under control but rescue and fire-fighting operations are still underway," said Lakshmi, a constable at the police control room.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh".