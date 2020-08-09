Seven die in fire at COVID-19 hotel facility in India

At least seven people died after a massive fire broke out at a hotel that was being used as a COVID-19 facility in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state early on Sunday, police said.
"Several people who were trapped and injured have been rescued and moved to a government hopsital. Fire is under control but rescue and fire-fighting operations are still underway," said Lakshmi, a constable at the police control room.
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh".
"Center assures all possible support to the state government. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.