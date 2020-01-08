Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike says President Trump

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran appears to be "standing down," and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran's Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Trump announced that the U.S. will immediately place new sanctions on Iran "until Iran changes its behavior."
He defended his targeted killing last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force. He added that Americans should be "extremely grateful and happy" with the outcome.
First published: 18:54 , 01.08.20