US Senate, House steer toward first votes on competing police reform bills

The Republican-led U.S. Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote this week on separate bills aimed at addressing police misconduct following George Floyd's death in police custody, but neither measure is likely to become law.

The Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on a Republican bill by Wednesday, while the House is due to vote on more sweeping Democratic legislation on Thursday.

