Israel sees first coronavirus fatality

An 88-year-old man passed away on Friday at Shaare Zedek Medical Center as a result of complications caused by the coronavirus, marking Israel's first death from the highly contagious pathogen.

The hospital said in a statement that the man, who had significant pre-existing health conditions, was hospitalized last week at a specially designated ward for patients ill with the virus.

The patient received an around-the-clock treatment from an extensive team and had undergone resuscitation during the week due to a cardiac event.

The Health Ministry announced Friday morning Israel now has 705 coronavirus patients.

Of that number, 662 have light symptoms, 18 are in moderate condition, 10 are in serious condition and 15 people have recovered.

There are 271 people hospitalized, 149 are being treated at home, 58 are being treated in a specially designated hotel and 212 are awaiting a decision on how they will be treated.

The new data shows an increase of 28 new cases, a rise significantly lower than that of recent days. Health officials have predicted, however, a drastic jump in the number of cases as the rate of testing for the virus increases.

Wolfson Hotel in Holon said Friday that there has been a deterioration in the condition of three of its coronavirus patients.

The three have been identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 45-year-old who are now in serious condition and a 91-year-old woman in very serious condition.

On Thursday, a COVID-19 patient in Israel was officially described as critical for the first time. The patient, an 89-year-old woman, was admitted to Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem in Jerusalem on Thursday evening and her condition has gradually deteriorated.

She is believed to be the oldest coronavirus patient in Israel so far.

As of Friday, 15 patients have recovered from the virus and have been released from hospital.

Meanwhile, two internal wards were closed earlier on Thursday at Wolfson Hospital and Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot after several doctors tested positive for COVID-19.