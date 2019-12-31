High Court debates whether indicted Netanyahu can form government

The High Court of Justice was meeting Tuesday on the issue of whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could form a government after the upcoming national election, despite being indicted in three different criminal cases.

The hearing, overseen by Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Deputy Chief Justice Hanan Melcer and Justice Uzi Fogelman, comes after the court accepted a petition signed by 67 members of the academic and high-tech worlds demanding a ruling on whether a Knesset member battling criminal charges can be tasked with putting together a government.

L-R: Justice Uzi Fogelman, Chief Justice Esther Hayut and Deputy Chief Justice Hanan Melcer ( Photos: GPO, Ohad Zwigenberg, Supreme Court )

Opening the hearing, Hayut said the High Court must decide whether it should even debate a petition over the suitability of an indicted lawmaker to form a government.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has asked the court to solely focus on the single question of whether the issue merits a debate at all and not to issue a ruling on the actual subject.

The Tuesday hearing was to begin with the question of whether it is the High Court's role to decide on the matter.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu is sticking to his message that "only the nation can decide" who will lead the country.

Despite being indicted by Mandelblit in November on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, Netanyahu has refused to resign as prime minister.

Last week, he won an overwhelming victory in Likud's leadership race and will again head the party in the next elections - the third in less than 12 months as neither Netanyahu nor chief rival Benny Gantz of Blue& White have been able to form a government after elections in April and September of this year.

Last month, Mandelblit ruled that Netanyahu can remain interim prime minister , just days after charging him.