Health Ministry reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,085 new cases

The Health Ministry reported Monday evening that 10 Israelis died of coronavirus since midnight, raising the country's COVID-19 death toll to 612.

Additionally, 1,085 virus cases were detected, raising the national caseload to 84,381 since the start of the pandemic.

An IDF coronavirus test center in Tel Aviv ( Photo: AFP )

As of Monday evening, 16,954 virus tests were conducted, 6.6% yielded a positive result.

Of the 24,780 people battling the virus, 388 are in serious condition and being treated in hospitals, including 112 people on ventilators.

According to the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, the main COVID-19 hotspots across the country are the predominantly ultra-Orthodox communities of Bnei Brak and Modi'in-Illit, the West Bank settlement of Kfar HaOranim and the Arab communities of Kafr Bara and Ilut.

Earlier Monday, representatives of the foreign and health ministries told lawmakers that due to Israel's lack of control over the coronavirus spread, only four other nations are currently willing to welcome its nationals.

Ben-Gurion Airport deserted due to coronavirus restrictions on flights ( Photo: Ori Dudkevitch )

The officials told the Knesset coronavirus committee that only Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Rwanda will accept Israelis into their borders and contingent upon providing a negative COVID-19 test.