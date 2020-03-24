Israel's coronavirus count jumps to 1,930, health officials say

Another 274 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel since the morning hours, bringing the country's total to 1,930, health authorities reported Tuesday evening.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Tuesday saw two people pass away from complications associated with COVID-19, bringing Israel's tally of the virus-related fatalities to a total of three people.

Medical staff at drive in testing center in Be'er Sheva ( Photo: Sapir Aluk )

Of the latest number, 34 in serious condition, 45 are in moderate condition and 1,795 have light symptoms. At least 53 people have recovered from the illness, a significant increase over the recent days.

There are 349 people in hospital, 652 are being treated at home, 161 are being treated in a specially designated hotel and 712 are awaiting a decision on how they will be treated.

The latest new data shows an increase of 488 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number is in line with health officials' prediction of a drastic jump in the number of cases as the rate of testing for the virus increases on a daily bases.

Emergency services at Wolfson Hospital in Holon ( Photo: Avigail Uzi )

Earlier, an 87-year-old man and an 67-year old woman have died in a matter of hours.

The woman has been named as Malka Keva from the central city of Bat Yam. According to health officials she suffered from an underlying health condition.

She passed away at Wolfson Hospital in Holon earlier in the day, where she had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit over the past few days.

Malka Keva ( Photo: Facebook )

The male victim also suffered from various underlying health conditions including diabetes, dementia and complications from a recent stroke.

He was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. The man contracted the virus at the same assisted living facility in Jerusalem as the country's first coronavirus victim, 88-year-old Aryeh Ibn, who passed away last Friday.