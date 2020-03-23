Israel's coronavirus tally up to 1,238, another spike in serious cases

Another 125 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel, bringing the country's total to 1238, with another rise of patients being admitted in serious condition, the Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

Of the latest number, 24 in serious condition - a spike of six additional cases since Sunday evening - 34 are in moderate condition and 1,142 have light symptoms. At least 37 people have recovered from the illness.

A special unit at Ichilov Hospital meant for the treatment of coronavirus patients ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

The new data shows an increase of 293 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number, however, is in line with health officials' prediction of a drastic jump in the number of cases as the rate of testing for the virus increases almost on a daily bases.

Over the past 24 hours at least 3,230 coronavirus tests have been conducted, a significant increase.

Health Ministry Deputy Director Prof. Itamar Grotto said Israel has ordered an additional half a million testing kits from the United States.

"We have reached the goal of 5,000 tests a day and we will pass the 7,000 mark this week,” Grotto told Ynet. “Next week we will double that number."

Food is being delivered to an elderly person amid corovirus outbreak ( Photo: GPO )

There are 351 people in hospital, 464 are being treated at home, 120 are being treated in a specially designated hotel and 265 are awaiting a decision on how they will be treated.

On Sunday, a two-month-old baby boy who was born prematurely and in serious condition tested positive for coronavirus. The baby is being treated at Shaarei Zedek hospital in Jerusalem.

He is thought to have been infected by a support worker who did several shifts in the hospital's premature babies ward last week and who has since been diagnosed.

City workers disinfect a railway station in central Israel ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

On Friday evening Israel recorded its first ever COVID-19 related death. The diseased is an 88-year-old man who had serious underlying health conditions. He passed away at Shaare Zedek Medical Center as a result of complications caused by the virus.

Three other patients remain in critical condition. One of them is an 89-year-old woman who was admitted to Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem in Jerusalem on Thursday evening and her condition has gradually deteriorated.

The other two are an 82-year-old male hospitalized at Hasharon Hospital in Petah Tikva and a 91-year-old woman treated at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, believed to be the oldest coronavirus patient in Israel so far.







