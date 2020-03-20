Channels
Israel coronavirus counts rises to 705, Health Ministry says

Of that number, most have light symptoms, 18 in moderate condition, 10 serious and 15 recovered; 271 in hospital, 149 being treated at home, 58 in a specially designated hotel and 212 awaiting a decision on how they will be treated

Published: 03.20.20 , 12:37
Israel now has 705 coronavirus patients, according to new statistics released Friday morning by the Health Ministry.
    • Of that number, 662 have light symptoms, 18 are in moderate condition, 10 are in serious condition and 15 people have recovered.
    Preparations for a drive-through coronavirus test in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi)
    There are 271 people in hospital, 149 are being treated at home, 58 are being treated in a specially designated hotel and 212 are awaiting a decision on how they will be treated.
    The new data shows an increase of 28 new cases, a rise significantly lower that than of recent days. Health officials have predicted, however, a drastic jump in the number of cases as the rate of testing for the virus increases.
    Police officers in hazmat suits in Tel Aviv
    Wolfson Hotel in Holon said Friday that there has been deterioration in the condition of three of its coronavirus patients.
    The three have been identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 45-year-old who are now in serious condition and a 91-year-old woman in very serious condition.
    On Thursday, a COVID-19 patient in Israel was officially described as critical for the first time. The patient, an 89-year-old woman, was admitted to Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem in Jerusalem on Thursday evening and her condition has gradually deteriorated.
    She is believed to be the oldest coronavirus patient in Israel so far.
    People with surgical masks on in Jerusalem
    (Photo: AFP)
    As of Friday, 15 patients have recovered from the virus and have been released from hospital.
    Meanwhile, two internal wards were closed earlier on Thursday at Wolfson Hospital and Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot after several doctors tested positive for COVID-19.
    At least 20 members of staff who worked in proximity with the doctors have already entered home quarantine.

