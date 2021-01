The Health Ministry reported Thursday 4,914 new coronavirus cases since midnight.

The Health Ministry reported Thursday 4,914 new coronavirus cases since midnight.

The Health Ministry reported Thursday 4,914 new coronavirus cases since midnight.

With some 55,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stands at 9%.

With some 55,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stands at 9%.

With some 55,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stands at 9%.