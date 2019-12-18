Sa'ar: Vote for Netanyahu as Likud head is vote for opposition leader

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar officially submitted his candidacy for the party leadership next week, saying that allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in the position would ensure that the Likud would end up as the opposition party.

"The Likud's choice in eight days is very simple and very clear - choosing Netanyahu under the existing conditions is voting for an opposition leader," Sa'ar said as he arrived at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv to submit his application.

"Choosing me is a choice in Likud rule, the ability to form a strong, stable government and unite the people."

Gideon Sa'ar at Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

So far, Sa'ar is the only person running against Netanyahu on Dec. 26, with party bigwigs apparently falling into one camp or the other.

"We are here having gathered almost double the number of required signatures," Sa'ar said as he arrived, stressing the level of his support in the party.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, but he's been weakened by a corruption indictment that may force him out of office, as well as back-to-back failures to form a government following two general elections this year.

Gideon Sa'ar speaking at his campaign launch rally on Monday ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Although Sa'ar is still a decided underdog to the embattled prime minister, he seems to be gaining traction ahead of the Dec. 26 vote among the party faithful.

Sa'ar's leadership bid marks the first serious internal challenge to Netanyahu in his decade-plus in power.

Praising Netanyahu while calling for a change in leadership, Sa'ar said as he officially launched his campaign Monday that the prime minister "brought us to power four times, but the writing is on the wall. There won't be a fifth time."

A former aide and senior Cabinet minister under Netanyahu, Sa'ar has long been considered a rising star in Likud and a potential future heir. But while others are patiently waiting for Netanyahu to step down on his own, Sa'ar has been the only one who has dared to take him head-on.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Gideon Sa'ar ( Photo: Sharon Revivo )

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases in which he is accused of trading legislative or regulatory favors in exchange for lavish gifts or favorable media coverage. He denies wrongdoing and has waged an angry campaign against the media and law enforcement officials he said are bent on ousting him from office.

Outwardly, Likud members have strongly supported their leader and joined in denouncing the alleged "coup" of the liberal elites against him.

But Sa'ar's burgeoning insurrection has begun to reveal some cracks.

Benjamin Netanyahu campaigns to remain as Likud leader ( Photo: Ido Erez )

While Netanyahu's various opponents across the political spectrum have called on him to resign because of his legal woes, Sa'ar has continued saying the party needs a new leader because Netanyahu has been unable to form a stable coalition government.

Recent polls show that with Saar as the leader, Likud would make a more powerful bloc with its natural ultra-Orthodox and nationalist allies.

Sa'ar would also be in an easier position to create a national unity government with the centrist Blue and White party if, as expected, the upcoming March election produces a deadlock like the previous two rounds have.