U.S. State Dept says stands ready to offer assistance after Beirut blast

The U.S. State Department is closely following reports of an explosion in Beirut and stands ready to offer 'all possible assistance', a spokesperson for the agency said, as a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring hundreds.

The U.S. State Department is closely following reports of an explosion in Beirut and stands ready to offer 'all possible assistance', a spokesperson for the agency said, as a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring hundreds.

The U.S. State Department is closely following reports of an explosion in Beirut and stands ready to offer 'all possible assistance', a spokesperson for the agency said, as a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring hundreds.