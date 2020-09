Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon on Monday opened a fourth coronavirus ward due to the increase in patients requiring hospitalization.

Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon on Monday opened a fourth coronavirus ward due to the increase in patients requiring hospitalization.

Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon on Monday opened a fourth coronavirus ward due to the increase in patients requiring hospitalization.

According to the medical center, hospital beds were deployed in the underground complex designated for emergencies.

According to the medical center, hospital beds were deployed in the underground complex designated for emergencies.

According to the medical center, hospital beds were deployed in the underground complex designated for emergencies.