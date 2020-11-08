Health Ministry No.2 quits post amid pandemic

Health Ministry's deputy director on Sunday announced his resignation amid the coronavirus pandemic after 13 years in the position.

Prof. Itamar Grotto submitted the resignation letter to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who thanked him for his contribution to Israel's health system.

Prof. Itamar Grotto ( Photo: Knesset Spokesperson )

"Apart from the fact that he is a first-rate professional, Prof. Grotto is a man with a huge heart who is ready to help anyone in distress," said Edelstein. "Prof. Grotto has been a great asset to the ministry for many years and Israel's public owe him a lot."

Grotto becomes the last person from the team of experts who managed the first COVID-19 wave to leave the Health Ministry, following the resignations of former Director General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov and Director of Public Health Services Prof. Sigal Sadetzki.

Grotto with former Director General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov and Director of Public Health Services Prof. Sigal Sadetzki ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

The professor has been on holiday for the past week, and Health Ministry officials said he was in the midst of a particularly difficult period in his life.

A senior health official called Grotto "The Last of the Mohicans".

"Look how many have left by now, it's amazing," said the official, referring to the exodus of senior staff from the Health Ministry since the start of the outbreak. "Will any more people resign? The question is who is left who can still resign. It is difficult to predict if there will be any further developments. "