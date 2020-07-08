Bnei Brak forms committee to enforce virus rules at yeshivas, synagogues

Bnei Brak Municipality formed on Wednesday a committee comprised of doctors and rabbis that will oversee compliance with health guidelines at yeshivas and synagogues across the ultra-Orthodox city.
One of the task force's goals is to prevent shutting down establishments where coronavirus infections had been detected.
The committee was given halakhic authority to act against institutions that fail to adhere to Health Ministry directives.
Some committee members made surprise visits to some establishments to inspect adherence to health regulations.