Border Police shoot and kill unarmed east Jerusalem man

According to the statment, police officers who were stationed near Jerusalem's Lion's Gate noticed a young man holding a "suspicious object," that they claim looked like a gun, and told him to stop in his tracks, after which the man began to flee.

According to the statment, police officers who were stationed near Jerusalem's Lion's Gate noticed a young man holding a "suspicious object," that they claim looked like a gun, and told him to stop in his tracks, after which the man began to flee.

According to the statment, police officers who were stationed near Jerusalem's Lion's Gate noticed a young man holding a "suspicious object," that they claim looked like a gun, and told him to stop in his tracks, after which the man began to flee.