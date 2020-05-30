Border Police shoot and kill unarmed east Jerusalem man

Border Police forces shot and killed a young resident of east Jerusalem during a chase on Saturday morning, Israel Police said in a statement.
According to the statment, police officers who were stationed near Jerusalem's Lion's Gate noticed a young man holding a "suspicious object," that they claim looked like a gun, and told him to stop in his tracks, after which the man began to flee.
Border Police chased the suspect on foot, during which they fired at him, killing the suspect. After the chase, police searched the area for the "suspicious object" which was allegedly in the man's hand, but never found it.