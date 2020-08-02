Police commander says majority of J'lem protesters were peaceful

The commander of Israel Police's Zion sector in the Jerusalem area, Lt. Gen. Ofer Shomer, praised the protesters who demonstrated peacefully on Saturday night in Jerusalem.
"Nearly 10,000 protesters ended the protest in an orderly and respectful manner, and I would like to commend them for their exemplary behavior," said Shomer. "A small number of protesters, a handful of up to 200 people, remained and refused to evacuate. We allowed them to stay until almost 2am. We warned them and in the end, we had to use appropriate force to disperse them."