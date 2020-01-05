Venezuela's Guaido loses control of congress, opposition denounces coup

Venezuela's parliament on Sunday swore in legislator Luis Parra as its new leader after government security forces blocked opposition leader Juan Guaido from entering parliament, in what Guaido's allies called a "parliamentary coup."

