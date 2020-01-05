Venezuela's Guaido loses control of congress, opposition denounces coup

Venezuela's parliament on Sunday swore in legislator Luis Parra as its new leader after government security forces blocked opposition leader Juan Guaido from entering parliament, in what Guaido's allies called a "parliamentary coup."
Opposition leaders had expected to re-elect Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader, to a second term as chief of the legislature to continue pushing for the ouster of unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.
Following a confused scuffle on the floor of parliament on Sunday, state television announced that the new parliament leader was Parra - a legislator expelled last month from an opposition party following corruption accusations that he denies.
First published: 21:47 , 01.05.20