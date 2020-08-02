Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Yair Netanyahu
Photo: Yair Sagi
Court orders PM's son to 'cease harassing' protest leaders

Judge orders Yair Netanyahu to stop harassing demonstrators against his father for the next 6 months after he posted their addresses and encouraged followers to picket their homes

AFP |
Published: 08.02.20 , 18:08
A Jerusalem court ordered on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son to stop "harassing" the organizers of protests calling for his father's ouster.
    • Yair Netanyahu tweeted the personal addresses of the organizers of the protests outside the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem on Thursday and called for similar demonstrations outside their homes.
    Yair Netanyahu
    (Photo: EPA)
    "I invite everyone to demonstrate, day and night, in front of the houses of these people who organize anarchy in our country," he tweeted.
    For many weeks, protests have been taking place almost daily across Israel, including outside the home of the premier who was indicted in November 2019 for corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three cases - a first for an incumbent Israeli prime minister.
    Protesters called for Netanyahu's departure from office and denounced the government's mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Yair Netanyahu's tweet exposing private information of protest organizers
    Justice Dorit Feinstein demanded the tweet be deleted and added in her ruling that Yair Netanyahu must "cease harassing protest organizers for six months and no longer publish their private addresses."
    In reaction, the Prime Minister's son, aged 29 and familiar with provocations on social media, published a tweet criticizing the judge for not having taken into account "the death threats he received aimed at him."
    His father denounced in a statement "all acts of violence and harassment."
    Anti-government protestors outside Prime Minister Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem
    (Photo: Tal Shahar)
    Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu accused the local press of mobilizing against him, comparing it to the press in North Korea.
    "I do not hear any condemnation from the media against the violent nature of the demonstrations. Instead of covering the demonstrations, the press is mobilizing in favor of the protesters," he said.
    On Saturday, his party Likud said on Twitter that the media "are desperately trying to poison the public, in order to bring down a strong right-wing prime minister."
