Qatari envoy to Gaza says he's working to restore calm between Hamas, Israel

Qatari envoy and head of the Qatari Gaza Reconstruction Committee Mohammad al-Emadi said on Sunday that he has been in touch with “all sides” to restore calm between Hamas and Israel, indicated that such efforts were continuing.
Al-Emadi has been in Israel and the Gaza Strip for the past several days, in part in an attempt to mediate between Hamas and Israel.
He wished that his efforts and talks would be crowned with reaching a truce agreement between all parties to provide the basic pillars of a normal and peaceful life for the residents of Gaza, who live in extremely difficult situations.