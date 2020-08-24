White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave at end of August

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month”, she said in a statement.

