Putin calls to fight against anti-Semitism

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday to take action against anti-Semitism.
"We don't know where does anti-Semitism end. We have to watch out not to let this phenomenon to occur and oppose it," Putin told President Reuven Rivlin during a meeting in Jerusalem. "The Holocaust is a tragedy we both share. The soviet people and USSR Jews died and suffered very much during the war.
Putin will serve as a key speaker at a ceremony at Yad Vashem later Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.
First published: 12:07 , 01.23.20