Netanyahu says Israel 'in the beginning of the end' of virus pandemic

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is "at the beginning of the end" of the coronavirus pandemic as the country set to kick off its vaccination campaign next week.
During a tour of the facility that stores the Pfizer vaccine that arrived in Israel last week, Netanyahu said "we are at the beginning of the end of the outbreak."
"Until then, I ask you to adhere to the rules. There is no reason for us to have more dead, tragedies and seriously ill. We are on track to bring the start of the vaccination campaign date forward."