Britain offers all over-50s first COVID-19 shots, beats target

Britain has offered all over-50s a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and launched the Moderna shot in England, the government said on Tuesday, putting it on track to give a shot to all adults by the end of July.

Britain has offered all over-50s a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and launched the Moderna shot in England, the government said on Tuesday, putting it on track to give a shot to all adults by the end of July.

Britain has offered all over-50s a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and launched the Moderna shot in England, the government said on Tuesday, putting it on track to give a shot to all adults by the end of July.

Britain has seen one of the world's quickest vaccine rollouts, behind only Israel in the proportion of its population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.

Britain has seen one of the world's quickest vaccine rollouts, behind only Israel in the proportion of its population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.

Britain has seen one of the world's quickest vaccine rollouts, behind only Israel in the proportion of its population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.