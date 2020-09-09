Saudi FM expresses support for a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud tells an Arab League Foreign Ministers conference that the kingdom still backs the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.
"The Arab nation suffers from a very sensitive and difficult security, political, economic and social situation," said bin Farhan. "Despite all these crises, we continue to adhere to our positions on the just issue of the Palestinian people suffering under the Israeli occupation."
According to bin Farhan, "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia makes it clear that it stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders whose capital is East Jerusalem."