Saudi FM expresses support for a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud tells an Arab League Foreign Ministers conference that the kingdom still backs the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud tells an Arab League Foreign Ministers conference that the kingdom still backs the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud tells an Arab League Foreign Ministers conference that the kingdom still backs the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

"The Arab nation suffers from a very sensitive and difficult security, political, economic and social situation," said bin Farhan. "Despite all these crises, we continue to adhere to our positions on the just issue of the Palestinian people suffering under the Israeli occupation."

"The Arab nation suffers from a very sensitive and difficult security, political, economic and social situation," said bin Farhan. "Despite all these crises, we continue to adhere to our positions on the just issue of the Palestinian people suffering under the Israeli occupation."

"The Arab nation suffers from a very sensitive and difficult security, political, economic and social situation," said bin Farhan. "Despite all these crises, we continue to adhere to our positions on the just issue of the Palestinian people suffering under the Israeli occupation."