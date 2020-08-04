Gantz: Netanyahu's budget comments 'fake news'

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comment saying a biennial budget would lead to severe financial cuts was fake news.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





"It's all fake. We must introduce a good financial plan for the good of the Israeli public," Gantz told the Ynet studio in an interview. "It's all a fairy tale, we need one budget, a stable one that takes into account the country's financial uncertainty, we can do this, it's only five quarters."

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Avi Moalem )

The state budget has become a contested issue in recent days as Gantz' Blue & White party insists on a biennial budget, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party insist on a short-term budget.

Gantz also spoke about the possibility the budget crisis would lead to another election.

"Whoever does not abide by the agreement, which was signed only three months ago, will later have to provide explanations to what happened," the centrist leader said. "The ultra-Orthodox and all the partners are also responsible to fulfill the agreement."

The former IDF chief also said that his relations with the ultra-Orthodox parties were good and that they are seeking a long and stable arrangement.

( Photo: Avi Moalem )

"I think that elections and the lack of financial stability won't serve anyone in Israel," said Gantz.

Gantz expressed hope that recent tensions on the northern frontier will not escalate into a full-scale conflict.