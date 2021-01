Early Thursday morning, 162 new immigrants from Ethiopia landed in Israel, as part of the governemnt's "Tzur Israel" operation, that seeks to bring about 20,000 immigrants from Ethiopia to Israel by the end of the month to be reunited with their families.

