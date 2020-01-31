UK concerned about possible annexation of parts of West Bank

Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday that Britain was concerned by a possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, adding that any such move would damage attempts to restart peace talks.

"The United Kingdom is concerned by reports of possible moves towards annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel," Raab said in a statement.

