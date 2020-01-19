No normalization in relations yet, UK PM Johnson tells Russia's Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday there would be no normalization of the two countries' relations until Moscow ends its "destabilizing activity" that threatens security.
A spokeswoman from Johnson's Downing Street office said the prime minister met Putin on the sidelines of a summit on Libya in Berlin, where the two discussed the need to address security issues in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.
This referred to a 2018 chemical attack on a former Russian double agent in the city of Salisbury that the British government blamed on Russian military intelligence.
First published: 22:33 , 01.19.20