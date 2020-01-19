No normalization in relations yet, UK PM Johnson tells Russia's Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday there would be no normalization of the two countries' relations until Moscow ends its "destabilizing activity" that threatens security.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday there would be no normalization of the two countries' relations until Moscow ends its "destabilizing activity" that threatens security.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday there would be no normalization of the two countries' relations until Moscow ends its "destabilizing activity" that threatens security.