American football star apologizes for anti-Semitic posts

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.
Jackson initially posted a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: "Jews will blackmail America."
In another post, Jackson showed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who is known for his anti-Semitic rhetoric.
"My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community," Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday.