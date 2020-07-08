American football star apologizes for anti-Semitic posts

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.

Jackson initially posted a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: "Jews will blackmail America."

In another post, Jackson showed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who is known for his anti-Semitic rhetoric.

