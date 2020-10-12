Croronavirus czar says kindergartens could open as soon as Sunday

The coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu said on Monday that according to current morbidity rates, he believes kindergartens could re-open as soon as Sunday.
In an interview to Ynet Gamzu said sending children ages 0-6 back to school is vital for economic and societal recovery and must come before other measures can be lifted.
"Kindergartens pose less of a risk than any other part of the education system and by opening them we would be allowing parents to return to work. This should be our first step," he said.