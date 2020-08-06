Liberman bashes lighting of Tel Aviv city hall with colors of Lebanese flag

Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman criticized Tel Aviv Municipality's move to light up its city hall building with the colors of the Lebanese flag and labeled it "treason."
"We have witnessed a split personality on the part of some elected officials and political activists," said Liberman. "When the prime minister instructs the head of the National Security Council to offer the Lebanese government immediate assistance, including the transfer of the injured to Israeli hospitals, this is a welcome humanitarian step. When the mayor of Tel Aviv decides to light up the city hall in the colors of the Lebanese flag as a sign of solidarity, it is a step of treason."