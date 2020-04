The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide toped two million Wednesday afternoon, according to a tally of the online tracking site, Worldometer.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide toped two million Wednesday afternoon, according to a tally of the online tracking site, Worldometer.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide toped two million Wednesday afternoon, according to a tally of the online tracking site, Worldometer.

The United States has the largest number of cases at 614, 246.

The United States has the largest number of cases at 614, 246.

The United States has the largest number of cases at 614, 246.