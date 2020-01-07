Rouhani to Macron: U.S. interests in Mideast 'in danger'

Iranian President Hassan Rohani tells his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that U.S. interests in the Middle East are now "in danger" after the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.

