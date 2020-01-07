Rouhani to Macron: U.S. interests in Mideast 'in danger'

Iranian President Hassan Rohani tells his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that U.S. interests in the Middle East are now "in danger" after the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.
"The United States must know that its interests and security in the region are in danger and that it cannot escape the consequences of this great crime," Rohani said in a telephone conversation with Macron, according to the Iranian presidency.
"The Americans committed a major strategic error in assassinating General Soleimani," Rouhani told Macron.
First published: 20:23 , 01.07.20