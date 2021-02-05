Israeli officials say ICC based on political arguements

Foreign and justice ministry officials said Friday night that the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to launch an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes against Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip was not based on legal arguments, but political arguments and UN decisions.

