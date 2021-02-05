Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
17C

Israeli officials say ICC based on political arguements

Itamar Eichner, Tove Tzimuky |
Published: 02.05.21 , 23:47
Foreign and justice ministry officials said Friday night that the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to launch an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes against Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip was not based on legal arguments, but political arguments and UN decisions.
The sources said that it would be possible to appeal the decision because it was given by a lower court, but Israel will not be able to do so because it is not a member of the court.