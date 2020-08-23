Likud Minister: there won't be elections in 2020

Likud's Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis said on Sunday that Israel will not go to elections in 2020.
According to Akunis, Knesset is close to passing a bill that will postpone the deadline for submission of the state budget, which will see potential elections delayed by another half a year.
The state budget has become a highly contested issue within the coalition Blue & White insist on a biennial budget as was agreed upon in the coalition deal between the centrist party and Likud, while Likud insists on passing a budget for one year.