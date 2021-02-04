U.S. Senate committee backs Biden nominee to be UN ambassador

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday backed President Joe Biden's nomination of veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, steering her toward confirmation by the full Senate.

