U.S. Senate committee backs Biden nominee to be UN ambassador

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday backed President Joe Biden's nomination of veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, steering her toward confirmation by the full Senate.
The committee voted 18 to 4 in favor of the nominee.
It was not clear when her confirmation would come up for a vote in the full Senate, which is currently debating COVID-19 relief legislation and due to conduct former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial next week.