Netanyahu: More virus hotspots to be declared 'restricted areas'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said more coronavirus hotspots will be declared as "restricted areas" with all the implications resulting from it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said more coronavirus hotspots will be declared as "restricted areas" with all the implications resulting from it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said more coronavirus hotspots will be declared as "restricted areas" with all the implications resulting from it.

Netanyahu earlier held an urgent meeting with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Internal Security Minster Amir Ohana and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat.

Netanyahu earlier held an urgent meeting with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Internal Security Minster Amir Ohana and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat.

Netanyahu earlier held an urgent meeting with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Internal Security Minster Amir Ohana and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat.