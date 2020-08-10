Eilat set to test for coronavirus at entrance to city

Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi announced his intention to conduct spot testing at the entrance to the city to detect carriers of the coronavirus before they enter and locate people violating quarantine who may be trying to reach the southern resort.
Anyone found in violation of quarantine would be immediately fined NIS 5,000 and ordered to return home before criminal charges are made against him or her, authorities warn.
"We will have zero tolerance for violating health directives," the mayor said.