U.S. Embassy in Israel issues alert warning of heightened Mideast tensions

The U.S. Embassy in Israel on Monday issued a security alert warning U.S. citizens of "heightened tensions" in the Middle East, and highlighting the risk of rocket attacks.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel on Monday issued a security alert warning U.S. citizens of "heightened tensions" in the Middle East, and highlighting the risk of rocket attacks.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel on Monday issued a security alert warning U.S. citizens of "heightened tensions" in the Middle East, and highlighting the risk of rocket attacks.

The alert, published on the Embassy's website and that of the State Department, made no mention of the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike last week, or of any specific country or group.

The alert, published on the Embassy's website and that of the State Department, made no mention of the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike last week, or of any specific country or group.

The alert, published on the Embassy's website and that of the State Department, made no mention of the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike last week, or of any specific country or group.