Pakistan re-arrests four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistani authorities on Friday ordered the detention of four men set to be released after being acquitted by a court over the murder of American Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl, and the government said it would challenge the acquittal next week.
Wall Street Journal reporter Pearl, 38, was investigating Islamist militants in the city of Karachi, the capital of Sindh, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States when he was kidnapped in January 2002. He was beheaded weeks later.
The Sindh provincial government's Home Department issued the order to arrest and detain the four before they were released from prison.