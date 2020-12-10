U.S. Senate backs massive arms sales to UAE after Trump veto threat

An effort to stop President Donald Trump's high-tech weapons deals with the United Arab Emirates fell short on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate as Trump's fellow Republicans opposed resolutions of disapproval seeking to block the sale of drones and advanced F-35 fighter jets.
The Senate voted 50-46 and 49-47, mostly along party lines, to stop consideration of the resolutions, killing them at least until President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
Biden, a Democrat, is expected to review the sales.