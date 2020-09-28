WHO: Official COVID-19 death toll probably underestimates true total

The official global toll of deaths from COVID-19 probably underestimates the true total - suggesting it could be over a million already, a World Health Organization official said on Monday.

The official global toll of deaths from COVID-19 probably underestimates the true total - suggesting it could be over a million already, a World Health Organization official said on Monday.

"If anything, the numbers currently reported probably represent an underestimate of those individuals who have either contracted COVID-19 or died as a cause of it," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, told a briefing in Geneva.

