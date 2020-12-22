Gantz signs order to seize $4 million transferred from Iran to Hamas

Following a recommendation by the Defense Ministry's National Bureau for Counter-Terrorism Financing (NBCTF), Benny Gantz signed on Tuesday an order to seize $4 million Iran transferred to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

