Gantz signs order to seize $4 million transferred from Iran to Hamas

Following a recommendation by the Defense Ministry's National Bureau for Counter-Terrorism Financing (NBCTF), Benny Gantz signed on Tuesday an order to seize $4 million Iran transferred to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.
The Iranian-sourced money, according to a Defense Ministry statement, was intended to develop Hamas' terror infrastructure in Gaza, including the production of weapons and salaries of the organization's terrorists.
The order that was signed is against the Gazan businessman Zuhir Shamalch and his money-changing company, "Al-Mutahadun" (the unionized).