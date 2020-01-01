Security official: Hamas-Israel agreement doesn't include the Israeli hostages

Israel's Defense-State Cabinet continued the deliberations on the ongoing calm agreement in the Gaza Strip with Hamas on Wednesday.
Egyptian officials, Egypt being the mediators between Hamas and Israel, say that the agreement is a mere "ceasefire."
An Israeli security official stated that most of the agreement's steps are aligned with Israeli interests and are for the benefit of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.
The official went on to state that currently there is no decision regarding the Israeli hostages held in Gaza or about opening sea routes for the enclave.
First published: 17:33 , 01.01.20