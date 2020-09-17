Shin Bet: East Jerusalem resident recruited by Hezbollah, Iran

The Shin Bet security agency revealed Thursday that an East Jerusalem resident was recruited by the Hezbollah the Iranian Quds Force.

Yasmin Jaber, who works at the National Library, was identified and marked by Hezbollah members during a conference she attended in Lebanon in 2015.

She has been in secret contact with her operator by transmitting agreed-upon coded messages on social media in accordance with a security briefing and instructions she received from Hezbollah.

She met with her operators in Turkey, who clarified to her that her role is to recruit additional activists in Israel, who will serve as a cell under her guidance.