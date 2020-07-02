Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in New Hampshire on Thursday, two sources told Reuters.

