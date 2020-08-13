AG conflict of interest draft to become binding in three days

The Office of the Attorney General has stated that the draft regarding the conflict of interest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will become binding in three days, if Netanyahu's response is not received.
About two weeks ago, Netanyahu objected to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit taking part in formulating a conflict of interest arrangement, and demanded that the decision be referred to the State Comptroller or a retired judge who is familiar with the issue. Mandelblit objected to Netanyahu's demand.
According to Mandelblit, no other demand or requests on the matter have been made since then.